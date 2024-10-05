Geoengineers possess highly advanced weather modification technologies and geoengineering techniques by which they can create, amplify and direct major hurricanes.

The NWO cabal will not hesitate to utilize this weather weaponry in order to influence the outcome of elections, as well as other political events of great import.

There are many predatory disaster capitalist minions who will gladly exploit these manmade weather catastrophes to grow even richer and more powerful within their respective domains, both commercial and political.

The systematic application of weather manipulation around the globe has now allowed for the financialization of cataclysmic climate patterns and calamitous weather events, agricultural devastations and supply chain disruptions, water supply interruptions and drastic food shortages, etc.

There are now several means by which a superstorm like Hurricane Helene can be created from scratch, steered and intensified by the weather warriors.

In the recent case of Hurricane Helene, it’s now quite obvious that the NWO geoterrorists specifically targeted the many RED cities and counties in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The following video (3min) clearly illustrates how Hurricane Helene was purposefully amped up to a Cat. 4 just before it made landfall in Taylor County, Florida. The presenter clearly outlines some of the classic geoengineering signatures which scientifically prove that this superstorm was both intensified and steered into that specific coastline.

Next we come to the process by which the geoterorists both steer these superstorms, and them make them sit over a targeted location, while the rain dumper causes an immense deluge thus flooding the surrounding regions.

The following video (2min) depicts via the actual satellite imagery how Hurricane Helene was deliberately channeled right to the mountains of North Georgia, western North Carolina and East Tennessee.

The above video shows the repeated activation of the nationwide network of Nexrad doppler radar stations as seen in the simultaneous pulsations of blue light. It is these highly intentional and explosive disseminations of energy from those Nexrad stations which permitted the operators to basically corral superstorm Helene right over the Great Smoky Mountains and surrounding areas and deluge the area with devastating rainfall.

It has frequently been noted by weather warfare researchers and geoterrorism investigators alike that before every single mega-frankenstorm, the chemtrails are being laid down across the skies with vengeance. For the combination of aluminum oxide, barium salts and strontium is extremely hygroscopic and creates a very conducive atmospheric environment for chem-cloud formation. This predicament provides the ginormous amounts of water vapor necessary to create the nonstop rainfalls and subsequent flooding.

The HAARP frequency generators shown above also play a vital part in the intensification of these superstorms. The large field of antennae in Alaska, known as HAARP, is just one of numerous ionospheric heaters now in operation across the planet. These are also pivotal in rapidly creating a substantial temperature and pressure differential in the upper atmosphere which will significantly contribute to the severity of these violent storm systems.

Then there are the laser-induced plasma channels (LIPC).

“A laser-induced plasma channel is formed by the following process: A laser emits a laser beam into the air. The laser beam rapidly heats and ionizes surrounding gases to form plasma. The plasma forms an electrically conductive plasma channel.”

In the context of violent superstorm creation, a laser-induced plasma channel is a device that uses a laser beam to create a plasma channel which can then be used to shoot lightning bolts at targets, as well as supercharge bodies of warm air to further exacerbate hurricane activity.

In the case of Hurricane Helene and many other superstorms that are originating off the coast of Mexico, there are the large moisture-producing power plants which are considerably revved up as these tropical storm systems pass by those coastal areas picking up enormous amounts of moisture to later dump on the USA.

So it’s clear that the NWO geoengineers can wreck and ruin a whole state any time they are ordered to by their globalist masters and the perps will make a LOT of money doing so.