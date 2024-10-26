As we move ever closer to the next presidential puppet election show, legions of gullible, willfully ignorant Americans agonize over whether their ‘candidate’ will ‘win’ the election and save the day for them. Will it be the Republican or the Democrat? To the indoctrinated, life hangs in the balance.

To the puppet masters it’s just another opportunity to keep the indoctrinated off balance by switching back and forth while continuing to relentlessly advance their long term goals. For them it’s the long game, knowing that the attention span of the citizens is becoming ever shorter.

And let’s not forget the most recent puppets:

And the current selected Oval Office choices:

As well as the oft quoted Actor In Chief:

If anyone didn’t realize the joke being played on them when this actor was selected and installed as Commander In Chief, then they missed the obvious.

They’re just letting you in on the game:

Guess who gets the final word:

And that’s because…….well…..see the gold fringe on these flags?:

These gold-fringed flags are used by the military, hung at all courts, schools, and government buildings? It all has to do with the British Maritime Admiralty Law of Flags.

These gold-fringed flags in the background stand for “ruled from abroad.” The gold fringe is a legal symbol indicating that the court is sitting under British Maritime Law and the Uniform Commercial Code – military and merchant law not common or constitutional law, under the Admiralty Law of Flags, the flag displayed gives notice of the law under which the ship (in this case the court) is regulated.

Anyone entering that ship (court), government building, or federally funded school accepts by doing so that they are submitting to the law indicated by that flag. Judges refuse to replace the flag with one without a fringe when asked by defendants who know the score because that changes the law under which the court is sitting.

And yes….Trump and every other presidential puppet, along with federal legislators, and judges know this is the case.

The United States of America is a corporation, ruled by the British Crown and the Vatican.

The USA is, and always has been, a huge corporation ruled from abroad. Its initial name was the Virginia Company and it is owned by the British Crown and the Vatican, who receive their yearly share of the profits.

The US presidents are appointed CEO’s (they are not elected by us!), and their allegiance is to the “board of directors,” not to the American citizens. We are seen as employees of the company and voting is designed as a distraction meant to offer us the illusion that we have a say in all this.

Every U.S. President/CEO knows this is the case before they are elected. It’s just a show folks. Here’s hoping that you didn’t get suckered into the game by this Grifter In Chief:

After the original 13 American colonies won their ‘independence’ and an ‘independent’ country was formed after 1783, the Virginia Company simply changed its name to… the United States of America.

There are two USAs, or rather a USA and a usA. The united states of America with a lower case ‘u’ and ‘s’ are the lands of the various states. These lands are still owned by the British Crown as the head of the old Virginia Company.

Then there is the United States of America, capital ‘U’ and ‘S’, which is the 68 square miles of land west of the Potomac River on which is built the federal capital, Washington DC and the District of Columbia. It also includes the US protectorates of Guam and Puerto Rico.

The United States of America is not a country, it is a corporation owned by the same bloodlines who owned the Virginia Company, because the USA is the Virginia Company!

And this is no coincidence:

Or this:

England, Canada, Australia and many other countries are led politically by “Prime Ministers” to the Queen. In fact she is the official head of 123 commonwealth countries. America, Russia, and other countries, however, have a “President” and “Vice-President.”

Usually corporations have Presidents and Vice-Presidents. What does this mean? The US Presidents rule from the “White House.” The Russian Presidents also rule from the White House. The Jesuits, a large force behind the Illuminati, have their own White House as well. England is ruled from “Whitehall.”

“The United States government is being ruled from the ‘White House,’ the government of England is being ruled from what is called ‘Whitehall,’ and Whitehall, like our White House, is the symbol of power because the hall is like the Masonic hall, the lodge hall, the union hall.