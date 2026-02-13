Let’s face it…the United States Corporation is a Military Operation set up to enable the parasites running the show to control and extract as much wealth as possible from as many countries as possible.

The U.S. military has nothing to do with defending and creating freedom in countries unless ‘freedom’ means the freedom to rob and pillage societies world wide.

American citizens are presented with two special holidays to recognize those who contribute to this operation, Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

These holidays are a special time to remember all of those in the military who served and or died in order to maintain The United States Corporation and its owner, the British Crown in The City Of London, as the dominant financial power on the Earth.

U.S. history, as taught in the Indoctrination ….err…. Public Education System is a far cry from the actuality of The Corporation’s origin as described in the post linked below.

The American Revolutionary War and the ‘Founding Fathers’ are iconic themes in the official history of the United States of America. If they learn little else about history, students in the U.S. are repeatedly hammered with the two themes above along with the idea that America is ‘The land of the free and the home of the brave’.

The United States Corporation is the military force to insure that the Crown and Vatican are fully in control of the world economic system. That’s right…it has nothing to do with maintaining freedom.

For most Americans, the realization of this reality is impossible for obvious understandable reasons. No one wants to believe that their loved ones died so sociopathic oligarchs could control and extort most of the world’s wealth from the rest of the Earth’s inhabitants. Well maybe we shouldn’t rule out one group that may be fine with it and that’s the psychopaths in our midst, who unfortunately often end up in positions of power and authority. The U.S. Corporation headquarters in the District of Columbia is crawling with them.

The short (1min) video below is a sterling example of the psychopaths who control the levers of destruction in the District of Criminals:

And another short video (1min) below making it clear how these psychopaths view other human beings:

Did you ever wonder why you had to say the Pledge of Allegiance in school? The primary reason for Public Education is to indoctrinate children from a young age, in order to create patriotic, dumbed down, compliant wage slaves, with the inability to critically think, and follow orders from authority figures.

The following post gives an overview of the dumbing down of children through the Public Education System:

I’M MAD AS HELL! The more I reflect on the wasted years I spent in the Public Indoctrination System the more disgusted I am about what’s stolen from children in this ‘Land Of The Free’ to be manipulated and indoctrinated. And this theft continues to go on day after day, month after month and year after year with only slight tweaks to the indoctrination.

We’re supposed to remember those who are serving and have served in the military and died for their country, fighting to keep Americans free. Well….that’s what we’ve been taught anyway, in our Public Indoctrination Centers.

The reality is quite different, and General Smedley Butler makes it clear:

And his testament is just as relevant today. This is the actual reality of any member of the Military whether they like it or not. Any American who bothers to take a little time to study real history, will quickly see that this is the case. They’re all part of the racket, which includes blackmail, theft, torture, murder, and widespread destruction. Gee…could this be why so many people around the world hate America.

Most aware people already know that the Central Bankers and their ilk, are the head of this parasitic murderous spider, bankrolling all sides of all the wars.

But let’s not forget the Military Industrial Complex (MIC). Without all of the people working to supply weapons, technical equipment and systems the military couldn’t perpetrate the blackmail, theft, torture, murder and destruction that it is so well known for around the Earth. These people are all well compensated for their complicity in these ongoing crimes.

Key players in the Military Industrial Complex are The Economic Hitmen whose job is to engage in a modern form of slavery by using the World Bank and other international organizations to offer huge loans to developing nations for construction projects and oil production. On the surface this appears to be generous, but the money is only awarded to a country if it agrees to hire US construction firms, which ensures a select few people get rich. Furthermore, the loans are intentionally too big for any developing nation to repay and this debt burden virtually guarantees the developing nation will support the political interests of the United States.

And, of course, these economic hitmen are backed up by the world wide military might of the United States Corporation.

So let’s make this clear. Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day are important holidays in the United States to remember the people who were the tip of the spear, committing widespread destruction, as well as theft, torture, and murder of people in other countries.

The following video exposes the esteemed General Dwight D. Eisenhower as the murderer he was:

And he supposedly warned Americans about the Military Industrial Complex. Maybe it was more of a promise than a warning.

Here’s a list of countries bombed since WW 2, up to 2011, by these ‘heroes’:

And of course there’s been plenty of bombing for the Greater Israel project since 2011, with the genocide in Gaza thanks to bombs and missiles manufactured by Military Industrial Complex workers in ‘The Land Of The Free’.

General Wesley Clark made it very clear what the plan was in the following video:

A more fitting remembrance of these people and the MIC employees that support their crimes, is remembering that they were and are actually criminals guilty of some of the most heinous crimes imaginable, not that they were heroes fighting and working to keep Americans free.

Is it any wonder that the Military Industrial Complex and all of its employees are delighted to send $Billions in weapons and supplies to Israel so they can mass murder men, women and children. Have there been any significant demonstrations or strikes by MIC employees against this slaughter? Hell No! Has the American public, other that some college students, risen up to protest this mass murder. Hell No!

Mass murder has been normalized in ‘The Land Of The Free’.

Unfortunately for the citizens of The United States Corporation, all of this extortion, control and murder is coming home to roost, as it always does.