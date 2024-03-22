It’s June 19th and that means it’s the date that Biden’s (((handlers))) and Trump’s (((handlers))) have designated to make it clear to members of the White Race that they are being phased out.

What better way to make that clear than to celebrate the crowning of a non-white lowlife like George Floyd.

Remember George Floyd the ‘Gentle Giant’?

Well he wasn’t…he was a drug abusing scumbag through and through.

Remember how ‘Black Lives Matter’ burned cities based on Derek Chauvin supposedly choking poor George with his knee? You know, the ‘Black Lives Matter’ that took most of the donations and bought a cushy lifestyle for the leaders.

The ‘Black Lives Matter’ that pressured the cities to decrease their police forces so the looters could run free in the cities after they burned.

The ‘Black Lives Matter’ that burned cities while ‘Commander In Chief Trump’ did nothing.

The ‘Black Lives Matter’ that was taking direction from folks in the ‘Chosen Lives Matter’ cult, since they know so well how to use fake guilt to manipulate and extort white folks.

That ‘Black lives Matter.’

Well George Floyd did not die from choking, but from a drug overdose.

And all of this based on George Floyd - The Scumbag

The whole thing was orchestrated to create chaos in the cities and crap on the white race, and it’s still going on with ever increasing looting and brazen vicious attacks on whites throughout ‘The Land of the Free.’

Even Candace Owens does a fair job calling the Scumbag out in the video below……

Mister ‘Make America Great Again’ has not pardoned Derek Chauvin yet, which makes it clear that his idea of making America ‘great’ again is just a grift for his puppet masters to enable them to destroy Western Civilization.

On this special day dedicated to the downtrodden black race in the good old USA, let’s take a look at a video focusing on ‘White Privilege’, so we can raise our awareness about why the owners of the media came up with this twisted notion: