Terra Times

Terra Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
2d

The Jewish oligarchy were not only creating havoc in America, but also getting a jolly good laugh by showing just how gullible and stupid all those fools were who made this pos thug, a martyr.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karl's avatar
Karl
2d

This world can't continue like this as its being destroyed by the dark side... Trump, Vance, Thiel, Karp, Gates, etc, all work for the devil, and their time is almost up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Terra Times
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture