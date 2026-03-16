Terra Times

Terra Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sunny Ann's avatar
Sunny Ann
7d

I'm disappointed to see Whitney Webb but thankful for the confirmation. I was wondering about her recently. I would also like to submit Jimmy Dore and Russell Brand. It does suck to keep finding out you've been distracted (by design) by many of these people, but those who truly speak out usually end up self suiciding or become invisible to protect themselves and their family.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Terra Times and others
Natalie O.'s avatar
Natalie O.
7d

Robert Malone has been suspected by many for a while…

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Terra Times · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture