Gatekeepers Come In All Shapes And Sizes
If You Haven't Been Fooled By Them Yet Congratulations
Ah!! Gatekeepers……they’re lurking everywhere on the media, whether mainstream or so-called alternative media, which at this point is far from alternative.
Gatekeepers are just a faction of Controlled Opposition agents which the parasites have legions of to corral anyone that might wander off the reservation.
The following post delves a bit into this realm:
So Who Are The Controlled Opposition
Following are just some of the many current gatekeepers to handle with care. There are many more, since almost anyone with any sort of media accessibility and large following is a gatekeeper. It’s a huge psyop and we’re the targets.
I'm disappointed to see Whitney Webb but thankful for the confirmation. I was wondering about her recently. I would also like to submit Jimmy Dore and Russell Brand. It does suck to keep finding out you've been distracted (by design) by many of these people, but those who truly speak out usually end up self suiciding or become invisible to protect themselves and their family.
Robert Malone has been suspected by many for a while…