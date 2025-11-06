Terra Times

Terra Times

Sunny Ann
2d

There was a letter written in the late 90s by a researcher from AT&T (named Carlos) that showed strong evidence of the electro magnetic towers interfering with the body’s cellular function and he found a link to cancers. Of course the letter was buried, and the executives and politicians who received the letter dismissed the overwhelming evidence and Carlos as well. It really is not a stretch at this point to believe diabetes is a result of this as well. This summary is mind blowing and I will be sharing it, especially with the diabetics I know! Thank you for this article 🙏

Dr.Don Hall
2d

Intriguing correlation Between Fat/Electric Disrupted Metabolism (fats, proteins, glucose) “When fat ceases to be metabolized in a normal manner no striking evidence of it is afforded, and both patient and doctor continue to journey along in innocent oblivion of its existence, and hence fat is often a greater danger to a diabetic than carbohydrate.” Dr. Elliot Joslin

