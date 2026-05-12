A Quick Demo Showing How Masks Don't Work
By Dr. Ted Noel M.D.
Have you noticed the mask heads starting to show up?
If you’re receiving this you’re probably already aware of this, but might want to share it with a friend or relative that still has their head in…er…the sand….
Dr. Ted Noel demonstrated (during the last plandemic) how utterly useless masks were to protect against the fake viruses.
Yeah, I’m gonna come off absolutely flippant, ywt anyone with a brain in their fucking head would understand that these masks are only effective in sterile environments, and only to prevent liquids from falling into the surgical field.
That’s why they’re used on operating blocks, someone else has to put it on you so that the mask itself touches nothing. As soon as you touch the mask, it loses it sterility. And again it was never designed to block molecules from coming in and out. It can’t. It’s only designed to keep snot and sweat from dripping on the operational field ie patients .
And they need to be changed regularly like every couple of hours, and need to be disposed of in biohazard boxes. Meanwhile, they’re floating around in our ocean and polluting our entire environment, they’ve got plastics in them, they’re non-sterile,. It’s absolutely ridiculous.
Bottom line anyone who’s wearing them as they’re walking about, its a face nappy signalizing they’re still a sheep
👹 world