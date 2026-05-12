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Gypsy Queen's avatar
Gypsy Queen
May 13Edited

Yeah, I’m gonna come off absolutely flippant, ywt anyone with a brain in their fucking head would understand that these masks are only effective in sterile environments, and only to prevent liquids from falling into the surgical field.

That’s why they’re used on operating blocks, someone else has to put it on you so that the mask itself touches nothing. As soon as you touch the mask, it loses it sterility. And again it was never designed to block molecules from coming in and out. It can’t. It’s only designed to keep snot and sweat from dripping on the operational field ie patients .

And they need to be changed regularly like every couple of hours, and need to be disposed of in biohazard boxes. Meanwhile, they’re floating around in our ocean and polluting our entire environment, they’ve got plastics in them, they’re non-sterile,. It’s absolutely ridiculous.

Bottom line anyone who’s wearing them as they’re walking about, its a face nappy signalizing they’re still a sheep

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Stevo's avatar
Stevo
May 13

👹 world

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